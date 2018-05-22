NWLA first responders sharpen haz-mat skills with training

Long before a hazardous materials incident unfolds, first responders are regularly getting the very latest specialized training available.

"They are able to recognize especially some very unique, out-of-the-norm things and give you the appropriate therapy fast," Dr. Mark Ryan explained.

Ryan is director of the Louisiana Poison Control Center, which has its headquarters in Shreveport, and is one of the instructors for the two-day Advanced Hazardous Materials Life Support (AHLS) course.

More than 60 civilian and military first responders ranging from firefighters and paramedics to doctors and nurses arrived at the BHP Billiton building in Shreveport for the training that got underway Monday.

As the name of the course implies, Instructors said it focuses on the medical management of the patient in the early stages of a haz-mat situation out in the field.

"Because that's where they live or die. ... If you don't take care of the necessary basics out in the field, they never make it to the hospital," said Dr. Thomas Arnold, the Poison Control Center's medical director.

The course is taught at least once a year in Louisiana.

This is the largest one so far helping first responders to better respond to any situation they might encounter, Arnold said.

"It has to be second nature. You can't just do anything by instinct," he explained.

"You need to have the training to back it up to develop those instincts to do the right thing, like not run into a situation where you're gonna go down because of a noxious gas."

And with the petrol-chemical industry constantly developing new products and chemicals, we're told there's always going to be a need to instruct first responders about how to deal with the next threat.

