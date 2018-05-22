CPSO investigating counterfeit checks, asks for public's help

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Caddo Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying these people who may have information in a counterfeit check investigation. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating after several fake checks were cashed in the Shreveport area.

Detectives say the checked are styled after Sarah Hicks Interior Design, and the business name was often misspelled.

The checks were cashed using account information for a local body shop.

The people are accused of buying gift cards and goods with the checks then attempting to return them for cash at other locations.

Detectives say these two people of interest are traveling in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200.

The man is described as wearing a camouflage hat and the woman is described as having a large build and a deep voice.

Anyone with information about the two people is asked to call Detective Presley at 675-2170 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.