Traffic open following fuel spill in Bossier City

All lanes of traffic that were previously closed are now open following a wreck where a tanker truck spilled about 200 gallons of diesel fuel.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a pickup truck turning left onto Walker Place from northbound Barksdale Boulevard was hit by a tanker truck that was heading south on Barksdale Blvd.

Walker Place between Barksdale Boulevard and CenturyLink Drive and a single southbound lane of Barksdale Boulevard were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say there were no injuries reported. The diesel was spilled after a saddle bag fuel tank on the tanker truck ruptured. The tanker truck was hauling a full load of diesel fuel but the trailer was not damaged.

Bossier City Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to keep the spilled fuel contained to a small area at the crash site.

Both vehicles involved in the wreck have been cleared from the scene. Bossier City Traffic engineers repaired a traffic signal pole that was damaged in the wreck

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for failure to yield.

