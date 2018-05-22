SPD announces 2018's summer camp schedule

Shreveport police have released a list of its upcoming summer camps for 2018.

All camps are free of charge. Applications must be completed and submitted by June 1.

Below are dates, times, and descriptions provided by SPD:

Fishing Camp

June 9, 8 a.m. to noon

Cross Lake Patrol, 2900 Municipal Pier Road

The Annual Community Oriented Policing Bureau Youth Fishing Camp offers fun, hands-on educational activities that encourage boys and girls between the ages of 6 years to 13 years old to gain an improved positive attitude, a greater appreciation for good moral values and a better understanding of the keys that will lead to their own success. This active outdoor program promotes nature awareness, teach them to fish or improve their current fishing skills. Officers and Wildlife staff work together to educate the children on fish habitats, water quality and conservation.

Boys Youth Enrichment Camp

June 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shreveport Police Training Academy, 6440 Greenwood Road

The Boy's Youth Enrichment camp is designed to be a proactive avenue in combating criminal juvenile activity. Male participants between the ages of 12 to 16 will spend time engaged in structured therapeutic activities stressing discipline, physical training and work. A military-style environment is created to offer an alternative route to prevent youths from being detained for longer terms of confinement. Community Liasion Officers will serve as camp instructors during the camp.

Girls are Butterflies, Too! Camp

June 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road

The camp will empower females ages 12 to 16 with information to build self-esteem while developing leadership and relationship skills.

Law and Youth Academy

June 13-14 (no time provided)

Shreveport Police Training Academy, 6440 Greenwood Road

The two-day camp introduces students between the ages of 12 to 16 the components of the criminal justice system and how they work together to solve crimes. Experts in law Enforcement will instruct students regarding their respective fields. The students participate in a scenario that will incorporate them into the roles portrayed by those in the criminal justice system

Basketball Camp (Partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes)

July 23-25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All SPAR Centers

Shreveport police and SPAR will partner with FCA for the annual basketball camp. The instructional time spent with the youth will teach them fundamental skills of the game and character development. This will enhance their ability to be physically, mentally and spiritually strong.

For more information on all camps, call (318) 673-6950.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.