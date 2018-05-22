$1 billion Cross Bayou Project to be discussed at Shreveport cit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

$1 billion Cross Bayou Project to be discussed at Shreveport city council meeting

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
much of the area is owned by the city, and the project would be a private/public partnership
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport City Council members will make a vote on a resolution involving a $1 billion project for the Cross Bayou area just north of downtown.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 3 pm. The public is welcome to attend.

The project is proposed by Gateway Development Consortium, a local company formed back in early 2018.

In the description, Cross Bayou would see a massive municipal complex built on it, along with a technology-based charter school that focuses on STEM curriculum.

