LA Gov. opens special session in Lafayette

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards opened the state's recent special legislative session on Tuesday afternoon with an address at University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

At the event, Gov. Edwards was joined by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, state legislators, local elected officials, and members of the healthcare, law enforcement and higher education communities, according to a news release from University of Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards talked about his decision to veto the recent budget for Louisiana that was submitted to the legislature.

"In my opinion and in the opinion of other members — both Democratic and Republican of the legislature — that budget proposal was not worthy of the people of Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said.

As for TOPS, Louisiana's college tuition program, Gov. Edwards said he was going to 'fight like hell' to save the program.

"We are not looking to replace all of the revenue that we are losing, just a portion of it," Gov. Edwards said. "We can fund our critical priorities and still give Louisiana for $400 million tax cut."

Gov. Edwards said figures from the Bureau of Labor say that Louisiana unemployment is at an all-time high. He said the state is moving in the right direction.

"We've got to stop living crisis to crisis if we want to make progress for the people of this state," Gov. Edwards said.

Gov. Edwards calls for an elimination of the double deduction, which allows taxpayers to deduct their previous year state tax payments from their state taxes.

Gov. Edwards: "We have a chance and we have a choice. I choose to look to the future. We can make this state what we want it to be." #lalege #lagov @LouisianaGov — KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) May 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.