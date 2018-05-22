Haughton man pleads guilty to selling meth from Dallas

A Haughton man will face jail time after he pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamines from Dallas.

Jason Rich, 47, of Haughton, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to the guilty plea, law enforcement agents got information that Rich was a meth and marijuana distributor in Haughton.

After conducting an investigation, agents learned that Rich traveled to Dallas to get drugs and was on his way back.

A Louisiana State Police trooper stopped Rich’s vehicle on May 3 near the intersection of Interstate-220 and Louisiana Highway 80.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found a semi-automatic handgun, 141.3 grams of meth, 36.5 grams of the marijuana, and three blue and white capsules with about 31.1 grams of meth.

Rich said he knew about the firearm and had purchased 4 ounces of methamphetamine from two different sources in the Dallas area.

Rich faces 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and up to a $10 million fine.

The court set a sentencing date of September 7.

