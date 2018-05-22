Tax collector vying to unseat Miller County, AR, judge

An Arkansas judge has postponed a hearing on a state Supreme Court justice's third lawsuit aimed at halting a conservative group's TV ad attacking her during her re-election bid.

The Latest on the last day of campaigning ahead of Arkansas' primary election (all times local):

A former sheriff is looking to unseat an incumbent sheriff in elections Tuesday in Miller County, Ark.

Former Sheriff Ron Stovall is challenging incumbent Sheriff Jackie Runion in elections being held May 22 in Miller County, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Voters in Arkansas and Texas went to the polls May 22. Here are their decisions.

Cathy Hardin Harrison is in her second term as tax collector in Miller County, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Roy John McNatt served as Miller County judge from 2006-12. Voters returned him to the post in 2016. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tax Collector Cathy Hardin Harrison is challenging County Judge Roy John McNatt in an election being held May 22 in Miller County, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Elections on Tuesday in Arkansas mark the first time constitutional office holders will be elected to four-year terms.

Among such races to be decided is the two-way contest for Miller County judge.

Tax Collector Cathy Hardin Harrison thinks it is time for her to move across the hall.

County Judge Roy John McNatt says not so fast.

He served as county judge from 2006-12. Voters returned him to the post in 2016.

"When I won this last election, we hit the ground running. We fixed roads, roads, roads," the incumbent said.

"We are doing financially very well in Miller County, Ark. You never have enough; but you have enough if you work on your budget and you budget. And the people of Miller County is doing that now."

Harrison, who is serving her second term as tax collector, thinks more is needed.

"When I was looking at ways to improve the collector's office, I started talking to county judges as to what was going on in their counties. And I found a lot of areas where Miller County is behind."

Being county judge will enable her to help take Miller County into the 21st century, Harrison said.

"There is technology needed to be implemented into that office. There is currently no software program that is used in the county judge's office.

"We are not applying for grants. We've got to start applying for grants," she continued.

McNatt acknowledged that some people say he's not after grants. "But I'm after grants like everybody else."

Harrison said experience working in most every office in the county will help her if elected as county judge.

"Just updating the office, bringing it forward, trying to save the county more money."

Polls will be open for Arkansas voters to cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KSLA News 12 and KSLA.com will bring you the results of this and other elections as they become available.

