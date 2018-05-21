Winner of 2018 Miss USA pageant in Shreveport-Bossier

Shreveport-Bossier could be looking at a big financial boost this month, as both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions take center stage later this month.

Millions of dollars to strut into Shreveport-Bossier City from Miss USA Pageant

Barbecue and line dancing were used to welcome the 102 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants to Shreveport-Bossier City. Next up, a Mardi Gras parade in May.

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade earlier this afternoon. It was full of fun, laughter, and lots of beads, just how a Mardi Gras parade should be.

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade Monday afternoon. (Source: Kalie Pluchel/KSLA News 12)

Miss USA 2018 to take place in Shreveport.

All eyes will be on Shreveport-Bossier when 51 contestants hit the stage to become the next Miss USA.

All eyes are on Shreveport-Bossier as 51 contestants hit the stage to become the next Miss USA. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tonight is the night contestants from throughout the United States have been preparing a year for - the Miss USA finals. One candidate will be picked to represent the United States for the next year and to compete in the Miss Universe contest.

Miss USA hosts, performers, others walk the red carpet ahead of finals

Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers has been crowned 2018 Miss USA Monday night.

Judges announced the winner at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport.

And your #MissUSA 2018 is...... NEBRASKA!! ??? Congratulations Sarah Rose Summers!



Miss Nebraska graduated cum laude from Texas Christian University in four years with two degrees while working part-time as a pilates instructor and at Lululemon Athletica. Most recently, she completed her clinical rotations to become a certified child life specialist.

Miss Nebraska beat out 50 other contestants at the pageant, one from each state and the District of Columbia. The finalists competed in evening gown, swimwear and interview competitions.

