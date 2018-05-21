Winner of 2018 Miss USA pageant in Shreveport-Bossier - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers has been crowned 2018 Miss USA Monday night. 

Judges announced the winner at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport. 

Miss Nebraska graduated cum laude from Texas Christian University in four years with two degrees while working part-time as a pilates instructor and at Lululemon Athletica. Most recently, she completed her clinical rotations to become a certified child life specialist.

Miss Nebraska beat out 50 other contestants at the pageant, one from each state and the District of Columbia. The finalists competed in evening gown, swimwear and interview competitions. 

