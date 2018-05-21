Shreveport-Bossier takes center stage in Miss USA pageant

Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

All eyes are on Shreveport-Bossier as 51 contestants hit the stage to become the next Miss USA. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"It gets the word out there that Shreveport exists," said one Shreveport resident.

"In general, I think it's really good for our population so people can realize, 'hey were on the map,'" said Shreveport resident Emily Sexton.

For one week, 102 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants sashayed into Shreveport-Bossier.

Along the way, they checked out restaurants, shopping stores, had their own mardi gras parade, and of course getting to know the people.

"We saw all these gorgeous attractive people and I said what is going on so I don't want to tell you what my first impression was but it was pretty impressive," said Shreveport resident Perry McBride.

The 67th Miss USA Pageant takes place Monday, May 21st at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum. Jay says Shreveport will also get a glimpse of the spotlight.

"Shreveport-Bossier looks incredible in this show. It's going to be basically a 2-hour long commercial for our community, and we look great in it so even if pageants aren't your thing you oughta consider tuning into Miss USA tonight it's just going to make your heart swell with local pride," said Jay.

"I think Shreveport needs some positivity every day. All this bad news you hear about the nation and Russia, and everything that's going on in the world so something positive. I can't say a beauty pageant is going to save the world but it's not a bad thing," said McBride.

The pageant is estimated to bring about $5 million into Shreveport-Bossier.

