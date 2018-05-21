Miller County voters to decide 2-way race for sheriff May 22

An Arkansas judge has postponed a hearing on a state Supreme Court justice's third lawsuit aimed at halting a conservative group's TV ad attacking her during her re-election bid.

The Latest on the last day of campaigning ahead of Arkansas' primary election (all times local):

Elections on Tuesday in Arkansas mark the first time constitutional office holders will be elected to four-year terms. Among such races to be decided is the two-way contest for Miller County judge.

Tax Collector Cathy Hardin Harrison is challenging County Judge Roy John McNatt in an election being held May 22 in Miller County, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Voters in Arkansas and Texas went to the polls May 22. Here are their decisions.

Former Sheriff Ron Stovall is challenging incumbent Sheriff Jackie Runion in elections being held May 22 in Miller County, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A former sheriff is looking to unseat a sheriff in elections Tuesday in Miller County, Ark.

Polls open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

In Miller County, former Sheriff Ron Stovall is challenging Sheriff Jackie Runion.

Stovall, who served Miller County for eight years as sheriff, said personal reasons prevented him from seeking re-election in 2016.

Now things have changed, he said. "I feel like I have the compassion, the energy and the ability to sustain that four-year term.

"We want a person that is responsible," Stovall continued. "I will be responsible and take on serious responsibility and needs for citizens in this county."

Runion has served 16 months as sheriff.

And while many improvements have been made under his leadership, he said, more are needed.

"I consider the people in Miller County my friends and neighbors," the incumbent said.

"And I wanted to provide them with a professional sheriff's department that is responsive to their needs. And I believe that is what we have done."

Both candidates say their years of law enforcement experience make them perfect for the job.

Both men also are looking at ways to improve school safety.

"I want a person to study and analyze threat assessment and work with school resource officers to prepare themselves and prepare this county for any threat that might come forward," Stovall said.

"I want to be proactive out in the county; that is where I want my patrol deputies," Runion said.

"We want to have a presence in our schools, to have assigned deputies in both Fouke and Genoa school districts because we really take seriously the safety of our kids."

