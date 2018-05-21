Alleged Facebook Live killer will undergo a psychological exam before pleading to charges

In a sea of pink and white, family and friends of Rannita "NuNu" Williams came to pay their last respects and celebrate her life on Saturday.

A fundraiser for the Shreveport police officer injured during the tragedy in Caddo heights will be held on April 24th. The event is being held by Northwest Louisiana Law Enforcement Wives United. According to the group, the fundraiser will take place at the Grub Burger Bar in 1300 block of E. 70th Street in Shreveport. Cpl. Robert Entreken was shot and injured in the wrist back on April 12th by Johnathan Robinson, according to the Shreveport Police Department. The fundraiser will ...

Seven police officers. Seven police reports. Each says the alleged Facebook Live killer - accused of fatally shooting a mother of three and wounding an officer during a standoff - also intended to fatally shoot police.

Alleged Facebook Live killer reportedly confessed to also trying to kill police officers

The man accused of killing a woman and wounding a police officer during a standoff shown on Facebook Live says he cannot afford an attorney.

BOOKED: Johnathan Tremaine Robinson, 36, of Shreveport, 1 count each of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 2 counts of simple criminal damage to property (Source: CPSO)

Facebook Live killer tells judge he cannot afford an attorney

The funeral announcements have been set for Rannita "NuNu" Williams, the victim in last Thursday's shooting.

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding a Shreveport police office an extensive criminal history.

BOOKED: Johnathan T. Robinson, 36, of the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue in Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.

BOOKED: Johnathan T. Robinson, 36, of the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue in Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tragedy in Caddo Heights: Video captures terror of shooting that killed woman, wounded police officer

Facebook Live video appears to show a woman being forced to livestream during a standoff April 12 in Shreveport. The woman was shot during the encounter at a home in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood and later died. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The alleged Facebook Live killer will undergo a psychological evaluation before entering pleas to charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Johnathan Tremaine Robinson, 36, of Shreveport, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Rannita "NuNu" Williams in her Shreveport home during a standoff with police April 12.

Williams, a 27-year-old mother of three, was shot to death with a rifle while allegedly being forced to stream a live apology on Facebook.

Robinson also admitted to shooting at and trying to kill seven police officers during the confrontation, according to public records KSLA News 12 obtained.

One officer was wounded by a bullet in one of his wrists. The wound was not life-threatening.

During a hearing Monday morning, Robinson’s court-appointed attorney asked that his client's arraignment be postponed until he could undergo a psychological evaluation.

Judge Ramona Emanuel granted the motion with the examination scheduled to be completed before a Caddo grand jury considers the case.

After the ruling, Robinson tried to address the court but quickly was interrupted by his attorney.

He also was told by the judge that, going forward, his counsel would speak on his behalf.

Deputies then quickly escorted Robinson from the courtroom.

Outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport, several members of Williams’ family said they were disturbed and angry at learning that Robinson’s attorney may be working toward an insanity plea.

Robinson knew what he was doing because he drove more than four hours from Houston to confront Williams in her home, her family members allege.

Robinson also faces two counts of simple property damage and one one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He has remained in Caddo Correctional since being booked into the lockup at 4:03 p.m. April 12.

Robinson's bonds total $2.35 million.

His next court appearance is set for 9:30 a.m. May 29 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport, according to a notice from a victim notification system.

A KSLA News 12 investigation shows this is not Robinson's first run-in with police.

Court records detail a long list of allegations of violent crimes against Robinson, including first- and second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. All of those charges eventually were dismissed.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.