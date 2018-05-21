BPSO seeks burglar caught on camera

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man seen in a surveillance photo using bolt cutters to break into a Bossier Parish lounge. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man seen in a surveillance photo using bolt cutters to break into a Bossier Parish lounge.

Detectives say just before 2 a.m. on May 17, a man was seen entering the Green Park Lounge in the 100 block of Green Park Resort of Doyline.

The man is seen on surveillance walking straight to the location where the money is kept at the end of the night.

He then uses bolt cutters again to cut a lock securing the money, takes a bank bag with about $100 and leaves the bar.

Detectives say the man also caused about $980 in property damage during the of the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Office at 318-965-3418.

