Miss USA hosts, performers, others walk the red carpet ahead of finals

Shreveport-Bossier could be looking at a big financial boost this month, as both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions take center stage later this month.

Shreveport-Bossier could be looking at a big financial boost this month, as both the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions take center stage later this month. (Source: Christian Piekos)

Millions of dollars to strut into Shreveport-Bossier City from Miss USA Pageant

Barbecue and line dancing were used to welcome the 102 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants to Shreveport-Bossier City. Next up, a Mardi Gras parade in May.

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade earlier this afternoon. It was full of fun, laughter, and lots of beads, just how a Mardi Gras parade should be.

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade Monday afternoon. (Source: Kalie Pluchel/KSLA News 12)

Miss USA 2018 to take place in Shreveport.

Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey took the stage together as hosts of Monday's competition. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Tonight is the night contestants from throughout the United States have been preparing a year for - the Miss USA finals.

One candidate will be picked to represent the United States for the next year and to compete in the Miss Universe contest.

This all will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in Shreveport's Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

Monday afternoon, the hosts, selection committee, commentators and others with the pageant got to walk down the red carpet along performers, Miss Teen USA 2017 & 2018, Miss USA 2017 and Miss Universe 2017.

The red carpet was held until about 4:45 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be the hosts for tonight's events.

Country music artist Lee Brice and 98 Degrees will perform.

Click here to learn more about this year's contestants.

The Miss Teen USA competition was held last week.

Miss Teen Kansas, Hailey Colborn, won the title.

She also will be in attendance for tonight's crowning of Miss USA.

Your #MissTeenUSA 2018 is Hailey Colborn!! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/HrnXFDRaLP — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 18, 2018

Let's hear it for the newly crowned Miss Teen USA. ?



...

Thanks for the warm welcome #MargaritavilleBC! pic.twitter.com/mLKc3lo7pt — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 19, 2018

Click here to learn 5 fun facts about Miss Teen USA Hailey Colborn.

The Miss USA title comes with a number of perks.

