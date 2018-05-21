Miss USA hosts, performers, others walk the red carpet ahead of - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss USA hosts, performers, others walk the red carpet ahead of finals

By Kalie Pluchel, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey took the stage together as hosts of Monday's competition. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12) Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey took the stage together as hosts of Monday's competition. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Tonight is the night contestants from throughout the United States have been preparing a year for - the Miss USA finals.

One candidate will be picked to represent the United States for the next year and to compete in the Miss Universe contest.

This all will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in Shreveport's Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

Monday afternoon, the hosts, selection committee, commentators and others with the pageant got to walk down the red carpet along performers, Miss Teen USA 2017 & 2018, Miss USA 2017 and Miss Universe 2017. 

The red carpet was held until about 4:45 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be the hosts for tonight's events.

Country music artist Lee Brice and 98 Degrees will perform. 

Click here to learn more about this year's contestants

The Miss Teen USA competition was held last week.

Miss Teen Kansas, Hailey Colborn, won the title.

She also will be in attendance for tonight's crowning of Miss USA. 

Click here to learn 5 fun facts about Miss Teen USA Hailey Colborn.

The Miss USA title comes with a number of perks.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly