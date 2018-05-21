Bees delay plane at Shreveport airport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bees delay plane at Shreveport airport

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Crews had to work to remove bees from a plane at Shreveport Regional Airport Monday morning.

A passenger told KSLA News 12 that the Atlanta bound plane tried to do a high-speed taxi to knock the bees off. But when that didn't work they turned around on the runway and could not take off. 

Airport spokesman Mark Crawford says firefighters sprayed down the wing to try and remove the bees.

According to the airport's flight status website, the plane was delayed over an hour and a half. It finally took after just before noon. 

