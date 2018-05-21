FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered storms this week and a tropical disturbance

Summer is still going to have its grip on the ArkLaTex this week. Temperatures will remain well above average. Highs will range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

However, there is some good news! Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day this week, so the clouds and rain will take the edge off the heat for some each afternoon.

Even though there will be a chance of rain every day, not every one will see rain every day.

Severe weather is not expected this week. The showers and storms we see this week will be more pop-up showers and storms, which is what we typically see during summer.

The main concerns with the stronger storms that develop will be heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms may be capable of producing a strong or damaging wind gust, though.

The best time for showers and storms each day will be in the heat of the day.

FutureTrack shows scattered to widely scattered showers and storms on Monday at 4PM. Temperatures are in the 70s where there are rain and clouds, while it's much warmer where there are dry conditions.

As temperatures cool this evening, the showers and storms are going to dissipate. FutureTrack isn't showing any rain by 10PM. Temperatures by 10PM will be in the mid 70s, so odds are you are not going to need a light jacket this evening.

On Tuesday, we are going to do it all over again. Showers and storms will develop between noon and 6 p.m. and then start to dissipate by 8 p.m.

This week the StormTracker 12 Weather Team is going to be keeping a close eye on the tropics. Even though the chance is low, there is the potential for tropical development this week. The chance of formation over the next 48 hours is near 0 percent. However, the chance of formation over the next 5 days is 20 percent.

This system will likely move to northwest over the next several days and will likely be in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the work week. If the moisture associated with systems moves a little further west, then our rain chances could go up for Memorial Day weekend.

There's a lot that could change between now and then so make to check back for updates.

