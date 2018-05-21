Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean

Hurricane season officially starts June 1, but that won't stop mother nature from trying her best in the Caribbean before then. A tropical disturbance was detected just south of Cuba Monday. The development of a tropical storm is unlikely at this point but could strengthen within the coming days.

Tropical system or not, this low-pressure system will bring heavy rainfall to Cuba as well as the Florida peninsula. Areas along the Gulf Coast could see potential heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3 inches, on top of upwards of 6 inches of rainfall that some places have already received in Florida.

Mother Nature must've heard about the Atlantic hurricane outlook coming out this week and is trying to jump the gun! Only a 20% chance of tropical development this week but more heavy rainfall is forecast for FL in any case. https://t.co/odfwwHxPBPhttps://t.co/XZO7pOrOHA pic.twitter.com/TcsyxjuGdy — NWS (@NWS) May 21, 2018

As we head throughout the week, this system looks to be moving northwestward and if you are heading to the Gulf Coast or Florida for Memorial Day weekend, you can expect some rainy conditions. Here's a look at our long-range Futuretrack for the rest of this week.

As we look ahead to the upcoming Hurricane season, these are the names for 2018 Atlantic season. You can keep an eye on the tropics online here. You can also track them on our Stormtracker 12 Weather App under the layers option. Just choose the tropical tracks overlay.

