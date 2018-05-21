Mayor Tyler to make announcement about Shreveport Common

Mayor Ollie Tyler will make an announcement Monday to note a "milestone achievement" in the creative process and strategies for Shreveport Common.

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Central Artstation, at 801 Crockett Street.

Mayor Tyler and other partners will share the progress on one of the projects associated with an Economic Development Administration Grant to the City of Shreveport. The grant is designed to drive the economic impact of Shreveport Common.

Shreveport Common is an initiative on the western edge of downtown, connecting Ledbetter Heights/Allendale and the downtown business district.

The effort is supported by the City of Shreveport, Shreveport Common Board of Directors, Shreveport Regional Arts Council, the Parish of Caddo, Downtown Development Authority and 25 other partners working together to transform the nine blocks through public-private projects.

