Fire burns vacant house

Fire burned a vacant Shreveport residence.

The blaze reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday was in the 2900 block of Hattie Street, Shreveport Fire Department spokesman John Lane said.

That's just north of David Raines Park between David Raines Road and Rufus Court, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The wood-frame structure had utility services but was unoccupied.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

