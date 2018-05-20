Broken water main impacts 2 dormitories, at least 1 business

Water flows along Alexander Avenue from a pipeline break at Kings/East Kings Highway the evening of May 20. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A pipeline break is limiting water service to part of a Shreveport college campus.

And it prompted at least one business to close Sunday.

"We have crews that will start on repairs this evening and should be complete before daylight," said Barbara Featherston, director of the city's Water and Sewerage Department.

Some workers were on hand as of 8:36 p.m. Sunday at the juncture of Kings Highway, East Kings Highway and Alexander Avenue.

Meantime, the break is impacting two housing units at Centenary College, a campus official said.

The water pressure is low at Cline Hall, which with a capacity of more than 200 is one of the largest residence halls on private school's campus, and Rotary Hall, which offers apartments for up to 70 upper-division students.

The break that appears to be in front of Skinworks Tattoo also prompted the closure of Strawn's Eat Shop, which is located nearby in the 100 block of Kings Highway.

"We have been working multiple large main blowouts all day," Featherston said of her crews. "They are scattered around town."

Among them are breaks in a 24-inch main at Hollywood at Union avenues and in a 16-inch pipeline along Greenwood Road, she said.

"With no rain, folks are starting to use more water. And with dry ground, we get some movement."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.