Fire destroys 18 wheeler; at least 1 lane of I-20E back open

A tractor-trailer rig fire shut down a section of eastbound Interstate 20 in Harrison County, Texas, the evening of May 20. (Source: Blane Skiles/'KSLA News 12)

Traffic again is moving in the left-hand, or inside, lane of Interstate 20 in East Texas in the wake of a vehicle fire.

The blaze destroyed a tractor-trailer rig.

That led to both lanes of eastbound I-20 being shut down between Exit 610 at Farm-to-Market Road 3251 and Exit 617 at U.S. Highway 59 in Marshall, Texas.

There's no immediate word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

