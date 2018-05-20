1 teen arrested, another sought over robbery of person seeking to buy PlayStation 4 system

BOOKED: Kendall Brown, 19, of the 1600 block of Maria Street in Bossier City, one count of first-degree robbery (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 19-year-old reportedly was trying to sell a video game system when he and a younger teen took the money and ran, authorities say.

Now 19-year-old Kendall Brown, of the 1600 block of Maria Street in Bossier City, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on a charge of first-degree robbery.

His bond has been set at $40,000.

And authorities still are looking for the 16-year-old who reportedly was with Brown at the time of the robbery.

Brown was booked at 2 a.m. May 13 after agreeing that weekend to sell a PlayStation 4 to another person for $200, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

During the exchange, Brown reportedly took the cash without handing over the game system and his 16-year-old passenger flashed a gun as Brown drove off.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

