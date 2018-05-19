Bossier Deputy recognized as "Deputy of the Year"

A Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy was recognized by the Louisiana Sheriff's Association as Deputy of the Year.

Deputy James Lonadier works at Benton High School as a school resource officer. He is also a retired deputy chief from the Bossier City Fire Department and has worked as SRO for the last two years.

“I really didn’t expect it, but it was quite an honor,” said Dep. Lonadier, in a news release. “There are so many deputies who need to be recognized, but I’m real glad to represent the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the people of Bossier Parish.”

Deputy Lonadier also volunteers as Boat Captain for the Benton High School Fishing Team, volunteering for batting practice for the softball team, and attending all extracurricular activities, according to a news release.

“Deputy Lonadier is caring and shows compassion as an SRO, and his commitment in working after hours on his own time with the students at ball games and fishing events makes him special,” said Sheriff Whittington, in a news release. “You can’t train someone with that, you can’t pay them enough money…they just have to want to do it.”

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association is a bipartisan organization, composed of Louisiana’s 64 sheriffs and nearly 14,000 deputy sheriffs, established to represent Louisiana’s chief law enforcement officers across the state.

Deputy Lonadier recently was recognized during this week in Baton Rouge.

“We know all of our deputies are worthy of recognition, but to have Lonadier receive this honor for the entire state of Louisiana speaks highly of our Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.