14-year-old shot in the leg

By Rae'Ven Jones, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Police say a teen was shot in the leg after finding a gun on Velva Street. 

The teen told police he saw a gun on the ground and kicked it, which cause it to go off. 

The 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
Detectives are searching the area where the young boy says he saw the gun.  
