14-year-old shot in the leg after finding a gun. (Source: KSLA)

Shreveport Police say a teen was shot in the leg after finding a gun on Velva Street.

The teen told police he saw a gun on the ground and kicked it, which cause it to go off.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are searching the area where the young boy says he saw the gun.