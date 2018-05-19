Woman shot following argument in Bossier City

Woman shot in Bossier City, traffic shut down near Texas Street Bridge. (Source: KSLA)

Traffic near Texas Street bridge closed after a woman was reportedly seen with blood on her. (Source: KSLA)

Woman shot in Bossier City, traffic shut down near Texas Street Bridge. (Source: KSLA)

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Bossier City.

Adriahna Rosetta Huley, 22, of Bossier City is charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

At 11:45 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of Cherry Street after residents called in shots fired call, according to Bossier City police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two women, Huley and Detrice Anastasias Mullone, 29 of Shreveport, were fighting in front of a home when one woman shot at another.

"Apparently what had happened was one of the women — the victim — pulled her vehicle behind the suspect's vehicle there at the house," said Bossier City Police Spokesman Mark Natale. "There were some words on the subject needing to leave. There was an argument resulting in the victim rear-ending the car and long story short, the suspect pulling out a weapon and firing a round at the woman."

The alleged gunwoman, Huley, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

While fleeing, the Huley rear-ended a van near the intersection of Airline Drive and Village lane.

Mullone who was following close behind then hit the alleged gunwoman's vehicle. After wrecking, Mullone attempted to get to a hospital after realizing she had been shot in the side.

Officers then were able to take the Huley into custody.

Later, Shreveport police made contact with Mullone on the Texas Street Bridge. She was then rushed to a Shreveport Hospital.

Mullone's wound is considered non-live threatening, according to police.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.