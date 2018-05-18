KSLA Salutes: Vietnam veterans memorial dedicated at Camp Joy

A special dedication took place at Camp Joy on Friday to show veterans just how much their service and sacrifice means.

Veterans from Northwest Louisiana gathered for the dedication of a brand new Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The memorial honors those who've dedicated their lives to serving our country.

"A dream is a dream until you act on it," explained Camp Joy owner, Kate Davis. "I always wanted to do something for the veterans."

Davis' dream now stands tall and proud on the edge of Lake Bistineau.

"This new generation, nobody knows anything how much sacrifice these people made for the country so we are free," she told the crowd, "This is my adopted mother-land and I can live the American dream."

Veterans in attendance moved to tears by the sheer gratitude shown for their service.

"I think it's wonderful. I can't believe people went to the trouble to do it there really appreciated," expressed U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, James Cunningham.

When Lloyd Carter was asked what the memorial meant to him, he was overwhelmed.

"The world. It's awesome it's really hard to say it's really moving. It's a beautiful statement and I'm so thankful for Mrs. Davis and her husband for doing this and for everybody involved thank you, thank you, thank you." said U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran, Lloyd Carter, "I'm glad I came, it's kind of closing some holes in places."

