Miss Kansas Teen crowned as Miss Teen USA

Hailey Colborn was crowned as Miss Teen USA on Friday.

Hailey, Miss Kansas Teen, is a resident of Wichita, Kansas. She was accepted into two Ivy League schools: Princeton University and Yale University. She ultimately chose Princeton, according to her website.

Miss Alabama Teen Kennedy Cromeens was crowned Miss Congeniality

The following came in as runner-ups:

First Runner-Up: South Carolina – Kirby Elizabeth Self
Second Runner-Up: Colorado – Chloe Zambrano
Third Runner-Up: Illinois – Sydni-Dion Bennett
Fourth Runner-Up: North Carolina – Kaaviya Sambasivam

Top Ten
Florida – Lou Schieffelin
Georgia – Savannah Miles
Louisiana – Lindsey Conque
Tennessee – Sofie Rovenstine
Utah – Madilen Kellogg

Top Fifteen
California – Janeice Love
Maryland – Caleigh Shade
Michigan – Anane Loveday
Nevada – Britney Barnhart
West Virginia – Trinity Tiffany

The event was held at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport.

The Miss USA pageant will be held on May 21 and will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

