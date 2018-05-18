Miss Kansas Teen crowned as Miss Teen USA

Hailey Colborn was crowned as Miss Teen USA on Friday.

Hailey, Miss Kansas Teen, is a resident of Wichita, Kansas. She was accepted into two Ivy League schools: Princeton University and Yale University. She ultimately chose Princeton, according to her website.

Congrats to the new #MissTeenUSA 2018! Welcome to the family, we already know you're going to do amazing things! ???? pic.twitter.com/O23zyrx1mP — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 18, 2018

Miss Alabama Teen Kennedy Cromeens was crowned Miss Congeniality

The following came in as runner-ups:

First Runner-Up: South Carolina – Kirby Elizabeth Self

Second Runner-Up: Colorado – Chloe Zambrano

Third Runner-Up: Illinois – Sydni-Dion Bennett

Fourth Runner-Up: North Carolina – Kaaviya Sambasivam

Top Ten

Florida – Lou Schieffelin

Georgia – Savannah Miles

Louisiana – Lindsey Conque

Tennessee – Sofie Rovenstine

Utah – Madilen Kellogg

Top Fifteen

California – Janeice Love

Maryland – Caleigh Shade

Michigan – Anane Loveday

Nevada – Britney Barnhart

West Virginia – Trinity Tiffany

The event was held at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport.

The Miss USA pageant will be held on May 21 and will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

