Shreveport pastor sounds off following several fatal shootings

The pastor of a Shreveport church in the Allendale neighborhood is voicing his concerns and offering solutions after a series of fatal shootings.

Brian Wilson, the pastor of Galilee Baptist Church, said Shreveport needs to "galvanize around peace" and come together as a collective unit to foster productive conversations about the consistent violence.

"At the end of the day, I think what solves it is everybody coming together, everybody that has a role in our everyday lives," Wilson said. "We all just want to make sure we can get something done so that our children can live and enjoy some of the simpler things in life they can't even enjoy right now."

Wilson's wife, Jasmine, is pregnant with her second child and is from Allendale. She said that Allendale has changed since she was younger, she believes it takes a village to address the crime plaguing the neighborhood

"It takes us getting out of our normal routines as parents, wives, husbands and really interacting and engaging with the folks around us," Jasmine said.

Wilson's comments come after the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office announced it would be aiding the Shreveport Police Department in further paroling neighborhoods with high crime.

Though Wilson said this is a step in the right direction — he notes it's just one part of the solution.

"I'll tell you one simple thing that I think can really help is us in the community talking, even if we see something suspicious...it takes trusting in those sources," Wilson said. "It takes everybody caring again not only about themselves, but also about their neighbors."

Tomorrow, Galilee Baptist Church is hosting a free youth mentorship camp for boys. The camp begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 12 with a free breakfast and lunch included.

"When you look at the violence going on, it's going to take an army of people that care to combat the army of people that don't care," Wilson said. "I look at this boot camp as helping to form that army of men and boys that care."

No registration is required for Saturday's camp, simply bring your child to Galilee Baptist Church.

