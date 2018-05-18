May 2018 on pace to be one of warmest ever

Summer has made an early arrival to the ArkLaTex this month. May 2018 is on track to be one of the warmest on record in Shreveport. After seeing the 6th coldest April ever last month, this month is on pace to crack the top 10 warmest Mays.

High temperatures have been above the 30 year average all but one day this month. The last 6 days in Shreveport have seen temperatures at or above 90 and more are on the way.

High temperatures for the month so far are running 5 degrees above average with overnight lows almost the same. With an average temperature of 76.2 degrees so far, if the month were to end today we'd be in the top 15. With more hot afternoons and muggy nights expected that average will likely go up a bit more before the month ends.

The outlook for the rest of the month is showing that temperatures will most likely continue to run above average for this time of year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.