I-30W shut down after 3 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash

Arkansas State Police are on the scene of a fiery crash involving 3 18-wheeler in Hempstead County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 21 in Hempstead County near the same location as Thursday's deadly crash.

I-30 westbound traffic is blocked where the crash happened. Drivers are asked to take Prescott or Hope exits to US 67 for alternate routes.

I-30 westbound is blocked at the 21 mile marker (Hempstead County) due to a three vehicle crash and fire. West bound traffic take Prescott or Hope exit to US 67 for alternate route. — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) May 18, 2018

Crews on scene say the truck on fire was carrying lumber.

At least two people were injured in the crash and were taken to a Texarkana hospital, according to Arkansas State Police. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

KSLA News 12 has crews on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

