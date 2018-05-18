I-30W shut down after 3 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-30W shut down after 3 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer) (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

Arkansas State Police are on the scene of a fiery crash involving 3 18-wheeler in Hempstead County. 

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 21 in Hempstead County near the same location as Thursday's deadly crash.

I-30 westbound traffic is blocked where the crash happened. Drivers are asked to take Prescott or Hope exits to US 67 for alternate routes.

Crews on scene say the truck on fire was carrying lumber. 

At least two people were injured in the crash and were taken to a Texarkana hospital, according to Arkansas State Police. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

KSLA News 12 has crews on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available. 

