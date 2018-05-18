Man charged with murder in connection with Shreveport woman's death

A man is in custody, charged with murder in connection with a Shreveport woman's death on Friday.

Stephen Richardson, 49, was taken into custody in Love County Oklahoma following a traffic stop. He was taken into police custody without incident.

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Linda Howard Johnson, 59, did not report to work on Friday, and officers were called to her home in the 2400 block of Stonewall Avenue just after 9 a.m.

That’s where officers found Johnson’s body. Two vehicles, a white Ford Fusion and a Ford F150 were missing from the residence.?

According to a news release, the Caddo Coroner has performed an autopsy to determine Johson's death.

Police have not stated how Johnson knew Richardson.

Richardson was found driving the Ford 150. the truck was impounded as evidence.

Investigators from the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit will travel to Love County to interview Richardson for his alleged involvement in the murder, according to a Facebook post on Shreveport Police Department's Facebook.

United States Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force and the Love County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Richardson's apprehension.

