Officials say medical marijuana could help veterans with PTSD

A Texarkana, Ark., doctor says he is ready to prescribe medical marijuana. But the state has yet to approve any dispensaries in the area. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A recent Louisiana House Bill could be signed by the governor soon that would add Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to list of diagnosis that qualify for medical marijuana.

Woody's Home for Veterans sits on Jordan St. in Shreveport and provides shelter for veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and other medical conditions.

Dr. Ronald Key is the founder of Woody's, named after his father, a WWII veteran.

With a high number of veterans in the Shreveport region, he say's he applauds any decision by lawmakers that can help ease the pain for those who served this country.

"There's still a lot of research out on it, but anything that can help these guys, or girls, with PTSD is a good thing," said Key.

"My concern is I don't want to create a new slew of people trying to get a PTSD diagnosis and hurt the legitimate people who have it."

Dr. Robert Jackson is a former professor of medicine at LSU and the medical director at MLK Health Center in Shreveport.

He says he is in favor of medical marijuana for veterans if the recommendations and prescription are done right.

"Marijuana can be effective in selective patients with PTSD there's no doubt about that," said Jackson.

"However, some psychiatric disorders may be worsened by medical marijuana. And we also don't know what the impact of prescribing medical marijuana is for someone who has a history of a major substance abuse disorder."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.