Prepare for summer heat through the weekend

Friday started with a small cluster of storms that moved from North Texas into the I-20 corridor in East Texas and NW Louisiana. It produced dime to nickel size hail and 40-50 mph wind gusts.

The picture above was snapped around 7:00 AM in Shreveport by KSLA Video Journalist Cody Jennings. Skies will gradually clear and we will see abundant sunshine yielding afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a chance today and tomorrow that we could tie or break record highs in the 90s that that were set in 1881 and 1883. By the way, the normal low in Shreveport for today is 63 and the high 84. Summer is definitely here ahead of schedule.

As we go through the next seven days there will be a welcome trend for temperatures. It may be a small change but after a hot weekend, it will be nice to see afternoon highs drop from the mid 90s into the low 90s. There is an outside chance of a few upper 80s. It appears the low to mid 90s may creep back in for the Mudbug Madness weekend.

And another welcome change will be better chances of rain starting as early as Sunday and lasting most of the work week. Chances each day will average 30 to 40%. At this time no severe weather is expected. However, we will monitor closely.

A long running and popular festival that attracts people from around the world is the Magnolia Blossom Festival, now in its 30th year, and World Championship Steak Cook-Off, now in its 29th year. The festival is from noon until 9 PM Friday with a free concert at 8 PM. If you attend the Blossom Festival Saturday or are engaged in any outdoor activities, be sure to dress comfortably as temperatures are likely to soar into the mid 90s.

