Shreveport police search for armed, dangerous man accused of recent shooting

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a shooting Monday, May 14.

Around noon, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired along Mertis Street near Catherine Street and Frederick Street. They located multiple shell casings from at least two different caliber weapons. They identified at least three homes that were damaged by bullets at the intersection of Mertis Street and Frederick Street.

Moments later, officers were informed that 20-year-old Deandrew Mosley arrived by private automobile at a local hospital. He was suffering from at least two gunshot injuries to his lower body. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Investigators immediately responded to the scene and began gathering statements and collecting physical evidence.

Their investigation, which continued throughout the day and night, led to the procurement of a warrant charging 19-year-old Carnell Briggs with one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon. His last known address was in the 100 block of Southfield Road. However, police say he is also known to frequent the 3300 block of Frederick Street.

His bond was set at $150,000.00.

Briggs is wanted for questioning in other shootings as well.

He was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Texas tags and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1000.00 for information leading to the location of this individual. Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app at P3Tips.

