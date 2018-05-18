Remaining part of old I-30 bridge over the Red River detonated

Three remaining piers from the old bridge along Interstate 30 bridge over the Red River were demolished Friday morning.

The lanes of Interstate 30 and U.S. Highway 67 were closed for about 15 minutes at around 9 a.m. on the old I-30 bridge between Miller and Hempstead Counties.

The implosion used over 300 pounds of C4 to detonate the three piers still out there in the channel.

The detonation was part of a $37 million highway improvement project for a major interstate bridge.

The first demolition there was last month.

All the construction should be wrapped up sometime next month.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.