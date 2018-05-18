Shreveport leaders urging swim safety this summer

SPAR and Rock Solid Sports are teaming up yet again to make sure kids are ready for the pool this season.

They will offer the SPAR Swim Club at designated SPAR public swimming pools. SPAR swim clubs will offer swimming, water aerobics, and swimming lessons.

May is #NationalWaterSafetyMonth and Steve Gaston with SPAR says they will be holding a big event this weekend at Querbes pool in Shreveport.

"The swim safety event will be put on by the Shreveport Fire Department. We are encouraging everyone to come out and bring their families," said Gaston.

"We'll also have hot dogs and beverages for everyone and will teach kids about swim safety."

HAPPY FRIDAY! We’re talking swimming safety this morning to get those kids ready for the summertime #NationalWaterSafetyMonth pic.twitter.com/4UQixdntJg — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 18, 2018

Gaston oversees the employees and lifeguards provided by Rock Solid.

The partnership first formed in 2010 after 6 teenagers drowned at the Red River while trying to save one another.

BIG thanks to @ShreveportSPAR and @RockSolidImpact for joining me this morning to teach swimming tips for #NationalWaterSafetyMonth keeping the kiddos safe this summer! pic.twitter.com/v31DjonaLR — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 18, 2018

Terrance Jefferson is a lifeguard who will teach swim lessons this summer.

He says the main job to help kids learn to swim is baby steps.

"We want to build confidence. We don't want to tear you down. It's all about safety first," said Jefferson.

Jefferson walked through several ways to teach kids to swim. First by getting them comfortable in the water.

He also went over life-saving practices and what to do if you see someone drowning.

"We go over non-swim life-saving techniques, where you react by tossing a floating device into the water, or a long pole or stick to help drag them to safety," said Jefferson.

"If you jump in to save them, sometimes people will panic and try to drag you down because they're just trying to stay alive."

All five SPAR pools will be open on June 5.

Registration is required for both swimming lessons and water aerobics. Registration forms are available at any SPAR community center, on the SPAR website and on the Rock Solid website.

