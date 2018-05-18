Man shoots at home with children inside

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of East College just before midnight for a report of a man who fired a shot into a home with children inside. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are on the hunt for a man who they say shot at a home with children inside.

Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of East College just before midnight.

Police say an argument between a man and a woman in the home escalated and as the man left he allegedly fired a shot at the home.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police say they know who they are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.