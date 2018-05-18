Man fights for life after Natchitoches shooting, teen arrested

A Natchitoches man is fighting for his life after being shot Thursday night and a teen is behind bars facing attempted murder charges.

Police were called out to a shooting near Lafayette Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 9 p.m.

When officers and detectives arrived they found 22-year-old Simco Morris suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Morris was first taken to a hospital in Natchitoches but later transferred via helicopter to a hospital in Shreveport. Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Police say there was a second victim who was shot at but wasn't injured.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shootings. He was charged with two counts of attempted first murder and taken to WARE Youth Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detectives at 318-238-3911 or the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101.

