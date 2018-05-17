Detectives seek help identifying possible lounge burglary suspect

Bossier sheriff's Investigators suspect this man might be the person who broke into the lounge at Green Park Resort at 1:57 a.m. May 17, the Sheriff’s Office reports. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Bossier sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance camera video.

Investigators suspect he may be the same person who broke into the lounge at Green Park Resort at 1:57 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

An intruder armed with bolt cutters used the tool to get into the business on Lake Bistineau then to access its lock box.

“The suspect walks straight to the location where the money is kept at the end of the night,” says a post on Bossier Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page.

The burglar made off with a bank bag containing about $100.

The surveillance camera images show a man who is a suspect in the case, authorities said.

The bartender told investigators that the man was very suspicious and watched her count down the register before closing.

“It is possible that this subject is the same person that committed the burglary.”

The business also sustained about $980 worth of property damage during the break-in.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the break-in to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, submit a tip via the website p3tips.com or use the P3tips mobile app.

