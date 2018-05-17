Indicted Caddo commissioner's nonprofit had deals with parish entities, City of Shreveport

Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne and his sister, Belena C. Turner, pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday.More >>
Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne and his sister, Belena C. Turner, pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday.More >>
The arraignments of a Caddo commissioner and his sister again have been delayed, this time for a day.More >>
The arraignments of a Caddo commissioner and his sister again have been delayed, this time for a day.More >>
A Caddo Commissioner has submitted a controversial travel request to go to South Africa.More >>
A Caddo Commissioner has submitted a controversial travel request to go to South Africa.More >>
Caddo Parish commissioners are still the top spenders in Northwest Louisiana when it comes to travel spite of policy changes that have cut spending to nearly half what it was in 2014.More >>
Caddo Parish commissioners are still the top spenders in Northwest Louisiana when it comes to travel spite of policy changes that have cut spending to nearly half what it was in 2014.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>