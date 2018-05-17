6 Caddo Parish students score perfect 36 on ACT

Six Caddo Parish High School students join an exclusive club only six other students have done since 2016.

Grace Sun, Srikhar Chilukuri, Catherine Rutledge, Dakota Simpson, Blaise Willis and Dillan Tynes are the newest members of the Caddo Parish Magnet High School’s Perfect ACT Club.

All six earned a score of 36 on the ACT during the February and March 2018 exam.

All but Dillan Tynes attend Caddo Parish Magnet High School. Dillan attends Byrd High School.

When Grace took the test, she was only a sophomore, Srikhar and Catherine were juniors, and Dakota, Blaise and Dillan were seniors.

On average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In the U.S. high school of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

When Grace took the test, she was only a sophomore; Srikhar and Catherine were juniors.

These scores now add 10 perfect scores to Caddo Parish Schools since 2016.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.