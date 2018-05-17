Unique plant growing in the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Unique plant growing in the ArkLaTex

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Can you guess what kind of plant this is?

It is a century plant growing in Shreveport.

The homeowner says it’s about 20' tall and stands 10' wide. It’s about 10" in diameter.

According to the Missouri Botanical Garden, the century plant is the from southwestern United State and Mexico. 

