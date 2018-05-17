LSU Health releases statement about doctor being indicted

LSU Health has released a statement in response to the indictment of an LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport faculty member.

A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted 58-year-old Dr. John T. Owings, of Shreveport, on one count each of theft of government property and concealing that he was ineligible for Social Security benefits.

“LSU Health Shreveport became aware of the indictment of faculty member John Owings MD late Wednesday afternoon," LSU Health spokeswoman Lisa Babin say in the statement released Thursday evening.

"Although it is clear the allegations have no direct impact on patient care and safety, Dr. Owing’s employment status will be determined pursuant to the LSU Health Shreveport policy."

Owings will be afforded due process regarding the indictment just like any other employee would be,” Babin added.

“Because all faculty members are entitled to the presumption of innocence, discipline would only be imposed upon conviction," she added.

"Conviction of a felony offense is grounds for termination.”

Owings, the trauma medical director at LSUHSC, is accused of illegally getting more than $200,000 in disability payments.

