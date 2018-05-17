Woman killed; investigation shifts from hit-and-run accident to suspicious death

Evidence suggests that a woman found dead along an East Texas highway was struck by a vehicle, authorities say.

What detectives have yet to determine are the circumstances of her death.

Due to her husband's responses to investigators’ questions, "the focus of her death has shifted from a hit-and-run accident to a suspicious death," the Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff's Office reports.

Someone was driving a tractor in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 992 at New Boston, Texas, when he found Susan Marshall Wilson lying dead on the roadside about 2:08 p.m. Wednesday.

At the time, the Sheriff's Office reports, investigators were unable to locate her husband, Jeffrey Wilson.

Texas Department of Public Safety personnel initially investigated it as a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators ultimately spoke with Jeffrey Wilson about his wife's death after he was located about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

"He originally claimed to be out of town at the time and did not provide investigators with any other useful information," the Sheriff's Office reports.

Now his vehicle is being processed for evidence.

And his wife's body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Susan Marshall Wilson's death to call Investigator David Biggar at (903) 628-6748.

