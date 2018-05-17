Man steals car after asking for a ride

Police are looking for a man that allegedly stole a car after asking for a ride to an apartment complex. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s car after asking for a ride to an apartment complex.

The woman reportedly told police that an unknown man asked her for a ride from a convenience store on Jewella Avenue to an apartment complex on Mertis Street.

Officers say the woman told them when she dropped the suspect off he reportedly reached across the seat and snatch money from inside her shirt, prompting a short struggle before she could take her money back.

The suspect then took her car keys from the ignition and told her that he was armed with a gun.

The victim escaped the vehicle and ran into the apartment complex to get help.

That’s when the suspect reportedly drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered on Pro Street.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for this crime. Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373.

