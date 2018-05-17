Man killed in I-30W crash identified

Workers use heavy equipment to clear wreckage left by a fiery wreck that claimed one life. Westbound Interstate 30 in Southwest Arkansas is shut down due to the accident at mile marker 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Arkansas State Police identified the man who died in the fiery crash on I-30 in Miller County Thursday.

Police say 26 year old Matthew Pusateri of Lafayette, Louisiana died when his 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck ran into the back of a tractor-trailer rig and caught fire near Hope.

I-30 was shut down for a short time, but everything is back open now.

It happened at mile marker 21.

The accident caused traffic to back up for miles.

Westbound motorists were detoured to Highway 67 at Hope, Ark.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.