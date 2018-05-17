Autopsy shows woman found in bayou died 2-3 weeks ago

Wildlife agents recovered a woman's body from a Natchitoches Parish bayou the afternoon of May 16. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The person whose body was found Wednesday afternoon in a Natchitoches Parish has been dead for two to three weeks.

That's among findings of a preliminary autopsy on the unidentified woman.

Two Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents were patrolling Bayou Pierre when they discovered the woman's body at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday a mile south of the Louisiana Highway 174 bridge in the Jordan Ferry Community at the Natchitoches-Red River parish line.

The woman is 30 to 40 years old and has what appear to be butterfly tattoos, Natchitoches sheriff's Capt. Tony Moran said.

And the markings on her body do not match identifiers of Marthaville resident Cindy Orsborn, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for about a year, according to Natchitoches sheriff's Detective Jonathan Byles.

