Travel alert: Wreck slows traffic on I-49N at I-20E in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A wreck is causing congestion on Interstates 20 and 49 in Shreveport.

It happened at 2:21 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from northbound I-49 to eastbound I-20, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Louisiana highway department earlier said that the left lane was blocked and that traffic was backed up about a mile.

It appears that an SUV on a transport trailer has overturned on its side.

The trailer was being pulled by a truck.

Further details about the wreck are not yet available.

