Travel alert: Wreck slows traffic on I-49N at I-20E in Shreveport

A wreck is causing congestion on Interstates 20 and 49 in Shreveport.

It happened at 2:21 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from northbound I-49 to eastbound I-20, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The exit ramp from I-49 North to I-20 East is now closed due to recovery efforts from an earlier accident. Congestion has reached approximately one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 17, 2018

The Louisiana highway department earlier said that the left lane was blocked and that traffic was backed up about a mile.

The left lane of the exit ramp from I-49 North to I-20 East is blocked due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 17, 2018

It appears that an SUV on a transport trailer has overturned on its side.

The trailer was being pulled by a truck.

Further details about the wreck are not yet available.

