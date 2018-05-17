The Ice Cream and Beer Pairing fundraiser is Thursday evening from 5:30pm.-8:30p.m. (Source: KSLA)

Looking for a chance to cool off in this blazing heat, then head on over to Red River Brewing for an opportunity to enjoy sweet and bubbly pair, ice cream with a side of beer.

This evening at 5:30 the brewing company along with Lagniappe Prime, LLC and Cohab will host ‘Beer and Ice Cream Pairing.’

The event is a fundraiser for Cohab, which is a non-profit organization that supports local businesses.

The event will end at 8:30 P.M.

You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite for 20 bucks.

