FIRST ALERT: Near record heat expected this weekend

Summer's grip on the ArkLaTex will get a little tighter this weekend. More sizzling summer-like temperatures are in the forecast.

Not only will temperatures be above average — near record heat will be possible.

The graphic below shows the forecast highs and record highs for Shreveport on Friday, May, 18, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20.

Shreveport will probably be just shy of tying its record high on Friday and Sunday but is expected to break it on Saturday.

There's no escaping the heat no matter where you are in ArkLaTex.

FutureTrack shows most places will be near or just above 90 degrees Friday at 4 p.m. Even though a stray shower could cool are a few areas down, most of the area is going to stay hot and dry.

Saturday will be even hotter and feature even more sunshine.

Most will stay hot and dry on Sunday. However, a pop-up shower or two can't be ruled out, mainly in the heat of the day.

The UV index on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is going to be at a 10, which is very high. It's not going to take a long time for someone to get a sunburn, especially if they are going to be at the pool or area lake.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, below is a list a few things happening this Saturday:

Our local chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, River Cities B.A.C.A. will be hosting their 100 mile ride and Abuse Needs To Stop (A.N.T.S.) rally. registration will be begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Harley Davidson in Bossier City. The ride will end at Tildon Gillam Ranch in Gloster, LA. At the rally there will be great food, an auction and live music.

The Red River National Wildlife Refuge and the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will be hosting be a fan of birds on Saturday. The event will kick-off at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the refuge for bird watching, while the second session will be at park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where people can learn about owls.

This weekend is also the 30th annual Magnolia Blossom Festival and 29th annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off!

The good news is our temperatures may be knocked down a few degrees towards the start of next week. It's still going to be hot, though.

There is more good news, too. It looks like our rain chances will go up towards the start of next week. Right now, it looks our best chance of rain over the next 7 days will come on Tuesday of next week.

After all this hot and dry weather, we could use a little rain.

